Heartwarming video of girl standing on her own to dance with dad goes viral

(ABC News) —An incredibly heartwarming video of a daughter standing unassisted for the first time while dancing with her father has gone viral.

Freya Booker, a bubbly 10-year-old girl from Stockholm, Sweden, is seen in the clip dancing with her father, 45-year-old Graham Booker.

“[Freya] loves all kinds of music, from Adele to Metallica,” Booker said about the pure joy his daughter expresses when she hears her favorite songs.

Freya, who was born prematurely, lives with an undiagnosed brain disease, cerebral palsy and epilepsy, her parents said. She requires constant care and help with everyday tasks.

