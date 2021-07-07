President Biden meets with national security experts to discuss recent cyberattacks and plan to move forward

ABC NEWS– Days after the massive ransomware attack that crippled hundreds of businesses over the holiday weekend, we’re learning a different group also breached computers owned by a vendor for the Republican National Committee. President Biden met with national security experts to discuss details of these recent cyberattacks and the administration’s plans moving forward.

ABC’s Faith Abubey has the latest.