CAE resumes ‘Art at the Airport’ exhibit series

Exhibits of local artists are on display at CAE through the remainder of the year

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —- The next time you get ready to catch a flight out of the Columbia Metropolitan Airport,

keep your eyes peeled for more than just your gate terminal and ticket.

Wednesday the airport unveiled its newest art installation as apart of the airport’s , ‘Art in the Airport’ exhibit series featuring several local artists throughout the year– giving people something to gaze upon before you board your flight, or while you wait for passengers to arrive.

Artist Sonya Diimmler’s exhibit is already up is located in the connector the walkway between the security checkpoint and the departure/arrival gates.

The painting will be on display through September before the final exhibit debuts in October and will run through the end of the year.