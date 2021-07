Study finds vaccine rollout in the U.S. has saved up to 279,000 lives

ABC NEWS– New York’s essential workers were honored for their work during the pandemic with a ticker tape parade on Wednesday, but the death toll worldwide from COVID-19 topped four million people overnight. Communities with lower vaccinations rates are seeing a rise in cases, but a new study shows America’s rapid vaccine rollout has saved up to 279,000 lives.

Here’s ABC’s Stephanie Ramos.