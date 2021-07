CDC issues new guidance for students and teachers ahead of the new school year

ABC NEWS– A new school year is a little more than a month away in some places. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made a major announcement that could affect how classrooms look this fall. Among them, the CDC says vaccinated students and teachers can now ditch their masks inside school buildings. The announcements come as the COVID-19 Delta variant rapidly spreads.

ABC’s Faith Abubey has details.