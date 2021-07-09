Coast Guard rescues family in the Lowcountry whose boat drifted off the beach due to Elsa

ABC NEWS– A dramatic rescue off the Lowcountry coast during Tropical Storm Elsa was caught on camera. A Coast Guard air crew rescued a family that became stranded on Otter Island near Edisto Wednesday, after their boat drifted off the beach due to Tropical Storm Elsa.

According to the Coast Guard, a man, his wife and daughter, and three cousins were hoisted into a helicopter and taken to Charleston Executive Airport in good condition.