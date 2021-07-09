DHEC responds to letter from the governor about door-to-door vaccine efforts

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster wrote a letter to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, urging the agency to issue guidance prohibiting door-to-door vaccination efforts. The reader reads, in part “A South Carolinian’s decision to get vaccinated is a personal one for them to make and not the government’s,” Governor McMaster wrote. “Enticing, coercing, intimidating, mandating, or pressuring anyone to take the vaccine is a bad policy which will deteriorate the public’s trust and confidence in the State’s vaccination efforts.”

The full letter from the governor can be found here.

DHEC issued a response to the governor’s letter, stating that their work to vaccinate South Carolinians will not include door-to-door solicitation, but they will continue to provide the public with reliable information and warning them of the risks of not getting vaccinated. DHEC’s response can be found below.

“DHEC has been in communication with the Governor’s Office after receiving a copy of his letter earlier today. DHEC’s vaccine outreach efforts have not and will not include unsolicited door-to-door visits. DHEC does offer in-home vaccines through our homebound vaccination program, but only if specifically requested in advance by the person being vaccinated… The prospect of government vaccination teams showing up unannounced or unrequested at the door of ‘targeted’ homeowners or on their property will further deteriorate the public’s trust and could lead to potentially disastrous public safety consequences.”

We appreciate the Governor’s concern for the wellbeing of all South Carolinians. DHEC continues to strongly encourage all eligible South Carolinians to get fully vaccinated to protect themselves and our communities from the ongoing threat of COVID-19 that continues to take lives every day. We continue to focus on making lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines as accessible as possible across the state.

South Carolina and national data show that those who continue to become hospitalized and die from COVID-19 are those who are not fully vaccinated. Low statewide vaccination rates allow the virus to continue to mutate and more significant variants to spread, as is currently occurring in many states and countries.

Getting vaccinated is a personal choice. DHEC’s role and responsibility is to protect public health by increasing factual knowledge, awareness and access to COVID-19 vaccines. We encourage South Carolinians to ask questions and seek information about the vaccines from science-based, reliable sources like the CDC, DHEC, or the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccination Line at 1-866-365-8110. It’s critical for those who are not fully vaccinated to understand they are putting themselves and their loved ones at risk for being vulnerable to illness, hospitalization and even death from COVID-19. The vaccine is our best hope for ending the pandemic once and for all.”

Some leaders criticized Biden’s comments about knocking on doors. Representative Lauren Boebert, of Colorado, tweeted Thursday that those she represents do not need federal agents trying to coerce them into getting a vaccine.

Biden has deployed his Needle Nazis to Mesa County. The people of my district are more than smart enough to make their own decisions about the experimental vaccine and don’t need coercion by federal agents. Did I wake up in Communist China? pic.twitter.com/gKXzogwM2C — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 8, 2021

The White House says that Biden’s statement about knocking on doors to encourage vaccinations was miscategorized by some, and he was not talking about sending government agents to homes. Instead, the White House says they were calling on those in the community to volunteer to spread information about the vaccine.

“I would say, for those individuals, organizations that are feeding misinformation and trying to mischaracterize this type of ‘trusted messenger’ work, I believe you are doing a disservice to the country and to the doctors, the faith leaders, community leaders and others who are working to get people vaccinated, save lives, and help end this pandemic,” Biden’s COVID coordinator, Jeff Zients, said.