Richard Branson set for Space launch Sunday

ABC NEWS– It’s a beautiful day to go to space.” Billionaire Sir Richard Branson is set to launch to the edge of space Sunday morning in the first fully crewed flight from his private space tourism firm Virgin Galactic.

Richard Branson tweeted Sunday that it was a great start to the morning. Courtesy Twitter: @richardbranson

Big day ahead. Great to start the morning with a friend. Feeling good, feeling excited, feeling ready. Watch #Unity22 launch and livestream TODAY at 7:30 am PT | 10:30 am ET | 3:30 pm BST.