With the Delta variant spreading, the U.S. sees a rise in coronavirus cases

ABC NEWS– With the Delta variant spreading rapidly, the United States is seeing a rise in coronavirus cases, mostly among unvaccinated people. Drug companies are working to determine whether booster shots may be necessary to remain vigilant in preventing another surge of cases and virus related deaths. This comes as Pfizer discusses a potential third vaccine dose with the Food and Drug Administration Monday afternoon.

ABC’s Reena Roy has the latest.