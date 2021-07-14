Consumer News: Volkswagen hoping electric van will help boost sales, celebrate Krispy Kreme’s birthday Friday and more!

CNN– We’ve seen prices rising on nearly everything lately, and a key measure for inflation in the U.S. is proving it. Wholesale Prices posted its biggest 12 month jump on record. Experts say this feeds growing concerns about inflation, as the economy tries to bounce back to normal. There is an upside, however. Costs for June did not go up as much as they did in May, which raises hopes that prices could be leveling off. The June increase was the largest since the government started tracking 12 month data in November 2010.

Volkswagen is releasing a new “green” remake of its classic VW vans. This new electric vehicle is based on the legendary, and well loved VW bus that was popular in the 1960’s and 70’s. Officials say they are counting on the buzz to be enough to double the company’s U.S. market share by the end of the decade. Volkswagen is making the move toward electric vehicles, with a plan to overtake Tesla in worldwide electric sales within the next few years.

ABC NEWS– With summer travel soaring, there’s been a huge rise in air rage. The FAA is reporting a major spike in unruly passengers, leaving the TSA to require self defense training for flight attendants. ABC’s Gio Benitez has more.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Krispy Kreme wants you to help celebrate their 84th birthday this week! This Friday only, Krispy Kreme says if you buy any dozen donuts, you can get a “BirthYAY” dozen for $1. The special dozen includes 11 original glazed and one special “BirthYAY” donut with strawberry icing. The offer can be redeemed in-store or online with the promo code “BIRTHYAY.”

Our birthday is coming!🥳Get a $1 BirthYAY Dozen when you buy any dozen THIS FRIDAY 7/16!🍩 Pre-order online w/code BIRTHYAY or ask at shop on Friday! Participating US & CAN shops on 7/16 – online orders only valid in US. Pre-orders thru 5pm ET 7/15. Info https://t.co/aD3iR9tgbg pic.twitter.com/qQpO0TBeep — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) July 14, 2021