Consumer News: Amazon being sued over potentially unsafe products, Americans facing long waits to get a Passport and more

CNN– The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is suing Amazon over product safety. In its complaint, the agency cites children’s pajamas that can burn too easily, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that lack safety mechanisms to prevent shocking users when they get wet. The company says Amazon has sold 400,000 of those unsafe hair dryers. The CPSC wants to force Amazon to stop selling the products, work on issuing recalls and notify customers who bought them.

Johnson & Johnson is recalling a popular sunscreen. In a press release, Johnson & Johnson says it is voluntarily pulling the sunscreen out of an abundance of caution, noting some samples of the products contain low levels of benzene, which is classified as a human carcinogen. Consumers should stop using these products. The impacted products include Neutrogena CoolDry Sport aerosol sunscreen, Aveeno Protect and Refresh aerosol sunscreen and Neutrogena Beach Defense aerosol sunscreen.

ABC NEWS– Consumers are facing a nightmare trying to get a passport. The State Department reports a backlog of up to two million applications, resulting in huge delays and putting people’s travel plans at risk. ABC’s Gio Benitez has the story.