President Biden’s COVID-19 response team says coronavirus deaths increased by nearly 48% in a week

ABC NEWS– The Biden administration’s COVID-19 response team tells lawmakers that the number of people dying from COVID-19 has increased by nearly 48% in a week. During their testimony, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky stressed that the U.S. has the tools to end the global health pandemic if more Americans would just get vaccinated. The hearing comes amid growing concerns as the Delta variant is driving a coronavirus surge in nearly every state.

ABC’s Faith Abubey has the latest details.