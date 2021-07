As some schools start to return, coronavirus cases among children are on the rise

ABC NEWS– Experts say the surge in new coronavirus cases across the country is driven by the highly contagious Delta variant. There are also new reports of “breakthrough infections” among people who are already fully vaccinated. Cases in children are also on the rise, just as some schools are resuming. Many of those children are too young to get their shots.

ABC’s Alex Presha has the latest from Washington.