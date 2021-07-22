Consumer News: Tickets sell out fast for five-month cruise, Chipotle helping cheer of Team USA and more!

CNN– How would you like to take a five month long cruise around the world? You might be too little too late! Tickets for the Regent 2024 World Cruise went on sale last week and sold out in less than three hours. The cost started out at more than $73,000 per person and went as high as $200,000 per person. Regent’s Seven Seas Mariner sets sail from Miami on January 6, 2024 and will stop in 31 countries.

Chipotle is cheering on Team USA by wrapping its burritos in gold foil. It’ll be available at participating locations. The restaurant chain is also offering free delivery through August 1. Chipotle says it wants to feed Olympics fans while they watch the games.

ABC NEWS– Experts say if some hotel deals seem too good to be true, they usually are. ABC’s Gio Benitez has more on what you need to know before you book your next trip.