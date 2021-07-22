Driver dies after a fiery vehicle collision on South Lake Drive in Lexington

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead after a fiery collision on Wednesday.

Troopers say it happened after 12 p.m. on South Lake Drive near New Orangeburg Road.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2007 Chevy Trailblazer veered off the left side of the road, hit a tree, then overturned and struck another tree.

Authorities say the vehicle caught fire afterwards.

It’s unknown if the victim was wearing a seat belt.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the victim.