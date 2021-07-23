Consumer News: Home sales continue to soar, celebrate National Vanilla Ice Cream Day and more!

CNN– Homes sales continue to soar. According to the National Association of Realtors, the average price for a home hit an all time high of nearly $363,000. That’s up 23% from last year. 90% of homes are selling within a month.

There’s a whole day dedicated to one of the most popular ice cream flavors. Today is National Vanilla Ice Cream Day. Vanilla bean, french vanilla, Neapolitan and dozens of other flavors just wouldn’t be the same without the traditional treat. You can dress it up with sprinkles, top it with hot fudge or add it to a milkshake.

ABC NEWS– Now to what’s being called the “Airbnb for backyard pools,” a new app helping people find a place to cool down in the summer, while homeowners cash in. ABC’s Will Reeve has more.