Consumer News: Gas prices fall, experts predicting a high demand for school supplies this year and more!

ABC Columbia Site Staff, ABC News, CNN,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Gas prices have fallen this week. Here in the Midlands, drivers are paying an average of $2.82 a gallon, according to GasBuddy. The cheapest stands at $2.57. Gas prices in Columbia are still nearly $1 per gallon higher than a year ago. AAA says the national average has fallen to $3.14 a gallon.

CNN– If you’re preparing for back-to-school shopping, you might want to get a head start. More classrooms are fully reopening in the fall, leaving industry experts expecting a high demand for school supplies. That demand comes at a time of tight inventory levels and delayed shipments. One expert says the categories in most danger of shortages include backpacks, sports equipment, laptops and tablets.

ABC NEWS– There is a new report of a huge shortage of rental cars, as people race to book vacations before the end of summer. ABC’s Will Reeve has more on how to find a car and how to protect your wallet.

Categories: Local News, National News
Tags: , , ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts