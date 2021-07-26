Consumer News: Gas prices fall, experts predicting a high demand for school supplies this year and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Gas prices have fallen this week. Here in the Midlands, drivers are paying an average of $2.82 a gallon, according to GasBuddy. The cheapest stands at $2.57. Gas prices in Columbia are still nearly $1 per gallon higher than a year ago. AAA says the national average has fallen to $3.14 a gallon.

CNN– If you’re preparing for back-to-school shopping, you might want to get a head start. More classrooms are fully reopening in the fall, leaving industry experts expecting a high demand for school supplies. That demand comes at a time of tight inventory levels and delayed shipments. One expert says the categories in most danger of shortages include backpacks, sports equipment, laptops and tablets.

ABC NEWS– There is a new report of a huge shortage of rental cars, as people race to book vacations before the end of summer. ABC’s Will Reeve has more on how to find a car and how to protect your wallet.