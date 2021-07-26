WATCH: Shane Beamer responds to reported SEC expansion with Oklahoma, Texas

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer has said consistently that getting the head coaching job at South Carolina was a true homecoming for the Charleston native.

Turns out, his last home is right behind him in terms of joining the SEC.

Last week reports surfaced that Oklahoma and Texas were exploring the possibility of leaving the Big12 conference and joining the SEC. Monday, the schools made their intentions to leave the Big12 official, leaving the door open for the two powerhouse schools to join the SEC.

Beamer coached at Oklahoma from 2018-2020, and is very familiar with what the Sooners would bring to the conference — which he says is already the toughest in the nation.

He spoke with the media before Monday night’s “Welcome Home” Gamecock Club event to give his thoughts on what the expansion would mean for the SEC and for college football at large.