Consumer News: Tax Free Weekend less than two weeks away, Walmart to pay for some employees’ college tuition and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Hold on to those pay checks and mark your calendars, the countdown is on to Tax Free Weekend is here. The annual sales tax holiday runs from Friday, August 6-Sunday, August 8. You can buy eligible items without paying the state’s 6% sales tax. You can purchase clothing, school supplies and even computers. Items like smartphones, jewelry and furniture are not tax free. The Department of Revenue says South Carolina shoppers bought more than $18 million in tax-free items during last year’s Tax Free Weekend.

CNN– Walmart wants to pay for some of its employees to go to college. The company says it will pay full tuition for employees attending ten academic partner schools. Both part-time and full-time employees are eligible for the program. About 28,000 of Walmart’s 1.5 million workers are currently taking part in the program.

If you are in the market for a car, inventory is still low. Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs says the current auto shortage won’t be over for months. They report low car inventories will likely fall even further in August and not start recovering until September. According to the bank, inventory will stay well below pre-pandemic levels through next year.

ABC NEWS– A new report is out on the not so friendly skies. The issue of passengers behaving badly on airplanes isn’t getting any better, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. As ABC’s Alex Stone reports, most of the incidents are sparked by COVID-19 restrictions and might not have an end in sight.