Lawmakers make progress on historic infrastructure plan

President Biden is revising the plan he hopes will create more American jobs

(ABC News) — Two big breakthroughs on Capitol Hill Thursday lawmakers making progress on a historic infrastructure plan.

After weeks of negotiating and stalled talks, senators have passed an agreement in a test vote Thursday night.

The announcement coming as President Biden is revising a plan he hopes will create more American jobs.

ABC’s Alex Presha has the latest from Washington.