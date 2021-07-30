Federal freeze on most evictions ends Saturday

This raises concerns that thousands of South Carolinanians could face evictions

(ABC News) — The end of a federal freeze on most evictions tomorrow is raising concerns that thousands of South Carolina residents will be unable to afford their monthly rent and face eviction.

Millions of Americans could be at risk of losing their homes-

after lawmakers were unable to advance a last minute extension to the nationwide eviction moratorium.

