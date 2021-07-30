War on the pandemic changes gears

New data shows breakthrough cases are just as likely to transmit COVID as those unvaccinated

(ABC NEWS) — Friday CDC officials say the war has changed when it comes to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic because of the delta variant.

New data from the agency shows vaccinated people who get breakthrough cases are just as likely to transmit the delta variant as unvaccinated people — even if they can’t get as sick.

ABC’s Steve Osunsami has more from CDC headquarters in Atlanta.