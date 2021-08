Four month investigation wraps up against N.Y. Gov. Cuomo

the Attorney General's report claims Cuomo sexually harrased at least 11 women

(ABC News) — President Biden calling for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation after a damning attorney general report found Cuomo sexually harassed at least eleven women.

New York’s Attorney General released a report following a 4 month investigation.

ABC’s Reena Roy has the latest from New York.