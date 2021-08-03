Senate debates infrastructure deal as millions of Americans could face eviction

ABC NEWS– As the Senate begins debate on the 1.1 trillion dollar infrastructure bill, millions of Americans are facing the harsh reality of possibly losing the roof over their heads. The federal moratorium on evictions has now expired, leaving both the Senate and White House pointing fingers at each other to help Americans who could end up homeless before it’s too late.

ABC’s Ike Ejiochi is in Washington with the latest.