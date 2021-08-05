NEWS PRODUCER

ABC Columbia News, WOLO TV, is looking for a newscast producer to lead our 11PM news team. If you are ready to hit the ground running with creative energy, this is the job for you.

We are looking for an individual with great writing skills, the ability to multi-task and drive a fast-paced newscast.

Must be familiar with live shots, production techniques, news gathering and new media, including web posting.

Must have the ability to meet deadlines and work under pressure.

Successful candidate will have preferred minimum of 1-2 years experience line producing. Must be available to work nights, weekends and holidays.

E-mail reel and resume to Crysty Vaughan, News Director at cvaughan@abccolumbia.com

And Assistant News Director Rob Dew at rdew@abccolumbia.com

Aug. 2, 2021

EOE