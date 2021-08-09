Consumer News: Midlands gas prices holding steady, more than 10 million jobs added in June and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prices at the pumps are holding steady in the Midlands to start out the week, but that could soon change as the summer driving season comes to a close. Right now, drivers in the Midlands are paying an average of $2.87 a gallon. For comparison, Columbia drivers were filling up their tanks for just $1.93 a gallon last year. The cheapest gas in Columbia is priced at $2.62 a gallon, while the most expensive is $3.19. Nationwide, the average price per gallon stands at $3.19.

CNN– A record amount of more than 10 million jobs were added in June. This comes as businesses struggle to hire enough staff to support the reopening of the economy. In a report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, most of the jobs are in business services, hotels and restaurants. Many people looking for jobs are still faced with some challenges, such as child care and concerns about catching COVID-19 at work. In June, the number of hires rose by 6.7 million.

ABC NEWS– If you’re thinking about booking a cruise or already have one on the calendar, it’s going to be a lot different than your last one. Updated rules for passengers booking on major cruise lines have been announced, even before they’re allowed to step foot on the ship. ABC’s Trevor Ault has the details from a cruise terminal in New York City.