19 Republicans join Senate Democrats approving infrastructure package

ABC NEWS– The U.S. Senate has finally passed the $1.1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package after weeks of intense negotiations and some roadblocks. In a strong show of bipartisanship, 19 Republicans joined all Senate Democrats to give final approval to a bill which will fund projects like building and upgrading roads, bridges and broadband across the country.

ABC’s Faith Abubey is in Washington with more on what’s next.