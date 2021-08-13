Health experts see rise in children COVID hospitalizations

The numbers are increasing as children get ready to return to school

(ABC NEWS) — As students across the state head back to school this month, health experts are seeing a rise in the number of children hospitalized with covid-19.

Although masks are not required in every school, one pediatrician says it could be the difference between them ending up in the hospital fighting Covid-19.

ABC’s Faith Abubey tells us some expert advice for parents.