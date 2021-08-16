Consumer News: Gas prices down in the Midlands, Aldi looking to hire more than 20,000 nationwide and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Gas prices have fallen this week. Drivers in the Midlands are paying an average of $2.77 a gallon. That’s down 10 cents in the past month, according to GasBuddy. The cheapest gas in Columbia is priced at $2.62 a gallon, while the most expensive is $3.55. Nationwide, the average price per gallon stands at $3.17.

CNN– Aldi has released dates for its annual “national hiring week” this fall. The discount supermarket says it is looking for more than 20,000 workers to fill a variety of positions, including cashiers and stockers. The hiring event runs September 20-24. Aldi is also raising workers’ minimum wage to $15 and $19 an hour, based on position.

ABC NEWS– There are reports of breakthrough COVID-19 cases on board Carnival Cruise ships. All those affected had reportedly been vaccinated, but what does this mean for travelers looking to sail the seas? ABC’s Gio Benitez has more from the cruise terminal.