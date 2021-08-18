Consumer News: Prices for new cars hit record high, TSA announces mask mandate extension and more!

CNN– If you’re in the market for a new car, you’ve probably already noticed prices are record high right now. According to Kelly Blue Book, the average price for a new car hit a record high of nearly $43,000 in July. That’s up 8% from the last July. A limited supply of new vehicles, and a trend toward higher end SUVs and pickup trucks, are some of the reasons for the price jump.

The Transportation Security Administration announced it is extending the federal transportation mask mandate into the middle of January. The mandate was going to expire on September 13.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — The Myrtle Beach International Airport has been the busiest airport in South Carolina this summer. The airport set a record for passenger traffic with more than 500,000 total passengers in July, WBTW-TV reported. That’s the highest monthly passenger count ever recorded at an airport in South Carolina’s history. Total passenger traffic for July totaled nearly 550,000 — a 49% increase over July 2019, airport officials said.

ABC NEWS– The FAA says it has received upwards of 3,800 reports of passengers violating the mandate so far this year. Now, flight attendants at one major airline are being told not to duct tape passengers, after a series of disturbing incidents. How will they protect themselves and the passengers? ABC’s Gio Benitez has the details.