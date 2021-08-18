More public universities in SC instituting mask requirements

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– More public colleges and universities in South Carolina are requiring people wear masks on campus after the state’s Supreme Court ruled that that the University of South Carolina can legally do so.

Coastal Carolina University is the latest to require face coverings on campus.

@CCUChanticleers is announcing a new practice effective today. All individuals, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear face coverings indoors – in all spaces across campus except for private offices and assigned residential rooms, suites, and apartments. — Coastal Carolina U. (@CCUChanticleers) August 18, 2021

Tuesday, Clemson University announced that masks will be required inside all buildings for three weeks. The latest information about COVID-19 at Clemson can be found at www.clemson.edu/covid-19/.

Effective immediately, masks will be required in all University facilities statewide for a period of three weeks. — Clemson University (@ClemsonUniv) August 17, 2021

South Carolina State University says face coverings are now required inside all university buildings. The directive applies to all faculty, staff, students and visitors. Officials say masks do not need to be worn in personal offices, individual residence hall rooms or while you are eating.

The university says it will monitor the situation and provide updated guidance on this directive.

In light of a recent state Supreme Court ruling, SC State University has imposed a mandatory face-covering directive effective immediately. All faculty, staff, students and visitors are required to wear masks inside all university buildings.

Read here: https://t.co/IzOMEWFIDx pic.twitter.com/GzyK8RLZd6 — SC State University (@SCSTATE1896) August 18, 2021

SC State also encourages students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Attorney General Alan Wilson said a previous UofSC mask requirement violated a budget proviso, but the high court ruled that the proviso only bans mask mandates that discriminate against people who are not vaccinated against the virus.