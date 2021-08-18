More public universities in SC instituting mask requirements
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– More public colleges and universities in South Carolina are requiring people wear masks on campus after the state’s Supreme Court ruled that that the University of South Carolina can legally do so.
Coastal Carolina University is the latest to require face coverings on campus.
Tuesday, Clemson University announced that masks will be required inside all buildings for three weeks. The latest information about COVID-19 at Clemson can be found at www.clemson.edu/covid-19/.
South Carolina State University says face coverings are now required inside all university buildings. The directive applies to all faculty, staff, students and visitors. Officials say masks do not need to be worn in personal offices, individual residence hall rooms or while you are eating.
The university says it will monitor the situation and provide updated guidance on this directive.
SC State also encourages students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Attorney General Alan Wilson said a previous UofSC mask requirement violated a budget proviso, but the high court ruled that the proviso only bans mask mandates that discriminate against people who are not vaccinated against the virus.