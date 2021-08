Debate over masks continues as COVID-19 cases rise nationwide

ABC NEWS– As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the White House now recommend a third vaccine booster shot for adults over the age of 18, to be administered eight months after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna. Meanwhile, the battle over mask mandates continues in some hot spots where the Delta variant is surging.

ABC’s Dan Lieberman has the latest.