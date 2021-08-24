Newberry School District issues 30 day mask mandate for all students

NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Newberry County School District has issued a 30 day mask mandate starting today after Monday’s board meeting.

Officials say all students are required to wear a mask on school grounds.

The district says mask breaks may be allowed when proper social distancing can be maintained.

According to the State Department of Health and Environmental Control, as of August 18 in Newberry County, they reported less than 5 COVID-19 cases amongst students at Mid-Carolina High & less than 5 cases amongst faculty members at Newberry Middle School in the previous 30 days.

As of August 18, DHEC has reported 473 cumulative COVID-19 cases amongst students and faculty statewide.

This comes as multiple local school districts have issued mask mandates as the state is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases recently.

Attorney General Alan Wilson is suing the City of Columbia over its emergency mask mandate in schools, saying the ordinance violates state law that bans school districts from using state funds to require face coverings.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin says the mandate doesn’t violate any state law and they’re not using state funds to carry out the ordinance.