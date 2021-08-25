Man bares more than his opinion during debate over mask mandate

Image:Brandon Bell/Getty Images

(ABC News) —As mask mandates have spurred heated debates at school board meetings nationwide, one Texas man took a bold approach to showing his support: He stripped down to his swim trunks.

The stunt occurred during a meeting Monday for the Dripping Springs Independent School District, near Austin.

James Akers, a 15-year resident of Dripping Springs, started the 90 seconds he was allotted during public comments by saying he had three children go through the school district and another currently in high school.

“I’m here to say that I do not like government or any other entity — just ask my wife — telling me what to do,” he said. “But sometimes I’ve got to push the envelope a little bit. And I’ve just decided that I’m going to not just talk about it, but I’m going to walk the walk.”

Akers then discussed how much he hated the jacket, shirt and tie he’s required to wear for work, before proceeding to take off all three.

He alluded to mask opposition and sarcastically talked about driving through three stop signs and four red lights on his way to the meeting and parking in a handicap space. “I almost killed somebody out there, but by God, it’s my roads, too, so I have every right to drive as fast as I want to,” he said.

“It’s simple protocol people,” he continued, by now having removed his pants and standing before the school board members in a swimsuit.

“We follow certain rules for a very good reason,” he said, before his time ran out.