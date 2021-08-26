Pentagon confirms ‘number of’ US service members killed in Kabul attack

ABC NEWS– The Pentagon has confirmed that a number of US service members have been killed in an attack at the Kabul airport.

The Taliban reportedly condemnded the attack in a statement.

According to ABC News, The Pentagon reported “A number of others are being treated for wounds. We also know a number of Afghans fell victim to this heinous attack,” he said.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to loved ones and teammates of those killed and injured,” Kirby’s statement read.

An American service member hasn’t been killed in Afghanistan since Feb. 2020.

