Pfizer seeks FDA approval for third COVID shot

The company says it plans to have all its data submitted in the next few days

(ABC News) — Pfizer is seeking the FDA’s approval for a third dose of their COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a statement released Wednesday the company says it plans to have all its data submitted within the next few days.

The findings are based on 306-people who received the booster shot a few months after their second covid-19 shot. They say the subjects who got the booster vaccine had higher antibodies and only suffered mild to moderate side effects.