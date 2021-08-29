Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4

ABC NEWS– Hurricane Ida has made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana. https://abcn.ws/3zyMNE8

This is of the strongest hurricanes on record to hit the state of Louisiana. Hurricane Laura made landfall on Aug. 27, 2020, as a category 4 with 150 mph winds as well.

-Three major hurricanes have made landfall in Louisiana in roughly one year: Laura, Zeta and now Ida

Ida will be a tropical storm nearing the border of Mississippi by Monday morning.