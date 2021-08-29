Hurricane Ida set to make landfall

ABC News–Hurricane Ida is churning towards the Gulf Coast.

The eye of Hurricane Ida set to hit Louisiana coast

According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane #Ida moves inland late Sunday and Sunday night, damaging winds, especially in gusts, will spread well inland across southeastern Louisiana and southwestern Mississippi.

The National Weather Service says Ida will continue to produce heavy rainfall today through Monday across the central Gulf Coast from southeast Louisiana, coastal Mississippi, and far southwestern Alabama, resulting in considerable to life-threatening flash and urban flooding and significant river flooding impacts.

Major Category 4, winds of 150 MPH -About 85 Miles South of New Orleans, LA, moving NW at 13 MPH -Shell Beach reported storm surge of 5.6 feet