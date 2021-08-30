Last US troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war: Pentagon

Officials: The final American plane lifted off from Kabul's airport at 3:29 p.m

ABC NEWS– Monday afternoon, The Pentagon announced that all U.S. troops are now out of Afghanistan.

The last plane reportedly flew out of Kabul at 3:29pm ET.

This effectively ends America’s military ground presence in Afghanistan and a 20 year war.

According to Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command “Tonight’s withdrawal signifies both the end of the military component of the evacuation, but also the end of the nearly 20 year mission that began in Afghanistan shortly after Sept. 11, 2001,”

