S.C. couple gets a surprise visitor while celebrating wedding anniversary

The couple says the uninvited visitor made the special occasion on night they will never forget

(ABC News) — -Some people like to go to dinner or perhaps have a small party to celebrate a wedding anniversary, but one couples plans for a quiet night at home turned into quite a noisy one in their very own garage.

Some people might think it’s burglar, right?

Well, one family in the low-country quickly learned it was a different kind of intruder.

ABC’s Will Ganss tells us more about the anniversary they’ll never forget.