Experts fear a surge in Coronavirus cases as a result of Labor Day Travel

New fears of a surge in Coronavirus cases as a result of labor day travel

ABC NEWS– There are new fears of a surge in Coronavirus cases as a result of labor day travel.

A major concern for experts over those cases, in combination to the amount of people headed back to work and school, as things kicks into high gear.

The U.S. is now averaging 11-hundred deaths per day which is the highest level in 6 months.

ABC’s Gio Benitez brings us the latest.