2 homes ‘heavily damaged’ after military aircraft crashes in Texas, fire officials say

ABC News– Two homes have been heavily damaged after a military training aircraft crashed in Lake Worth, Texas, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department. Two to three people are being treated at the hospital, say officials.

New video shows a column of smoke rising from the crash site of a military training aircraft in Lake Worth, Texas that “heavily damaged” two homes.

