FBI: Body Found in Wyoming Forest consistent with description of missing woman Gabby Petito

ABC NEWS–A body “consistent with the description” of Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Petito was discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, while forensic investigation has not been completed to confirm the identity, FBI officials say.

The body was discovered Sunday in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, near the general area police had been searching for Gabby Petito, authorities said.

A search has been underway for the 22 year old since her parents reported her missing on Sept. 11 after not speaking with her for two weeks.

Her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie had been named by police as a “person of interest” in the disappearance. The 23-year-old Laundrie, who returned home more than two weeks ago without Petito and has refused to speak to police, has not been seen since Tuesday, according to law enforcement officials.

This is a developing story.