Richland County deputies investigating shooting on Hardscrabble Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a shooting they say occurred in the 4400 block of Hardscrabble Road.

Around 1:10 p.m. today, Richland County deputies say the received a call of shots fired near Hardscrabble and Clemson Roads. Deputies say they then received a call of someone being hit. Once on the scene, deputies say they found an individual suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body.

Authorities say this is an ongoing situation, and they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released when it becomes available.

Anyone with information about this shooting should submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.