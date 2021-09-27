Consumer News: Instagram for kids put on hold, Thousands of DiGiorno pizzas being recalled and more

CNN– Instagram has paused efforts to develop a version of its photo-sharing app for children under 13-years-old. The company has been facing scrutiny after it was revealed the social media platform knew its app could negatively impact teen girls. Instagram says it will take this time to discuss concerns with parents, experts, policy makers and regulators.

People who bought DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust Pepperoni Pizza may not have gotten what they thought they did. Nestle is recalling about 28,000 pans of those frozen pies because some of the boxes actually contain the company’s three meat pizza. That’s a problem due to the fact that those pizzas contain soy protein, which is a common allergen. The recalled pizzas have expiration dates of March 2022.

ABC NEWS– Ultra processed foods may make for a quick and easy meal for both adults and kids, but you may want to rethink grabbing that frozen meal and take a closer look at what’s in those foods before taking a bite. ABC’s Alex Presha explains how some of those ingredients could cause a long term effect.