CREATIVE SERVICES DIRECTOR

ABC Columbia-WOLO TV has immediate opening for Creative Services Director.

You will support internal clients, including sales, news and the General Manager with timely, quality production as required to generate revenue and promote ABC Columbia. Script, shoot and edit client television and promotional commercials. Produce news promos, radio promos, and topical promos for syndicated programming as well as digital sub channels. Support sales and news with special projects. Supervise and support the Creative Services Commercial Producer.

You must have competent ability and knowledge for writing, shooting and editing video production. Two to three years’ experience is preferred. Non-linear editing knowledge is required. Experience in Adobe Creative Cloud, including After Effects, Premiere, Photoshop, Illustrator and Audition is highly recommended. The ideal candidate must process excellent communication skills, both verbal and written. Must be available to work nights and weekends if necessary. Good driving record is required.

To apply send online demo of combined shooting, editing and writing experience to jwest@abccolumbia.com .

Jeff West

VP & Gen. Manager

EOE

Sept. 27, 2021