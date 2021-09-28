GreenTrees South Carolina brings reforestation to Palmetto State

Image Courtesy of: GreenTrees of South Carolina

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Milliken Forestry Company and ACRE Investment

Management announced Monday plans to kickstart GreenTrees South Carolina, a project that will not only bring reforestation to South Carolina, but also, according to the company the project will help ‘bend the climate curve’.

The company tells us, GreenTrees is the largest voluntary forest carbon project in the world that opens up the door to carbon markets that are not always accessible to smaller landowners. What the project will do to help is aid landowners with plans, planting, and measuring the carbon sequestration from the trees that grow on their property. That information will then be entered into the American Carbon Registry where the company says they can be included in the carbon market and sold to a group of buyers.

The project is also expected to help create better water quality, while helping to maintain South Carolina’s natural wildlife habitats. The reforestation project to date, has planted more than 50 million trees, and they are only getting started. The goal is to have more than 100 million trees planted by the year 2030. So far, there have been 13 states with approximately more than 600 landowners who’ve taken advantage of it.

In addition to the carbon sequestration provided by reforestation, using land to grow trees also

has positive water quality and biodiversity impacts, helping to restore wildlife habitats.

To date, more than 50 million trees have been planted by GreenTrees and landowner partners,

with 100 million trees committed by 2030. More than 600 landowners have participated in the

project in 13 states.

Hugh Weathers, SC Commissioner of Agriculture released a statement on the excitement of the new project saying,