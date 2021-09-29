Consumer News: Cost of natural gas up from last year, container ship backup could affect your holiday shopping

CNN– Get ready to spend the colder months bundled up inside your home if you’re not trying to burn too much cash. Prices for natural gas are up more than 180% over the last year. In the United States, natural gas is the most common way to heat homes. Natural gas is also the main fuel used to power the U.S. power grid. Analysts warn the nation’s stockpile is low and could get lower with a cold winter.

ABC NEWS– We turn now to the backup of container ships off the coast of California, disrupting the supply chain nationwide. It could have an impact on some of the gifts you plan to give your loved one this holiday season. ABC’s Matt Gutman reports.