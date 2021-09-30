People Magazine reports Alex Murdaugh’s wife saw a divorce lawyer weeks before she and her son were killed, Murdaugh spokesperson refutes

ABC NEWS– The investigation into Alex Murdaugh reveals that the prominent South Carolina lawyer’s wife, Maggie Murdaugh, saw a divorce lawyer weeks before she and her son were killed, according to People Magazine.

ABC’s Erielle Reshef has more.

A spokesperson for Alex Murdaugh released a statement, refuting the claims made by People Magazine. It reads, “The most recent allegations by People Magazine regarding the state of Maggie and Alex Murdaugh’s marriage are totally inconsistent with what we have been told by friends and family members. Also, we have reviewed many years of text messages on Alex’s phone, and the conversations between Alex and Maggie portray a very loving relationship. It is our hope that the media will continue to focus on covering the investigation of the person or people responsible for the murder of Maggie and Paul and not reporting salacious stories with no credible sources connected to the Murdaugh family.”