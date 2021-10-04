Supreme Court to focus on several landmark abortion rights cases

(ABC News) — Monday the Supreme Court returned to the bench to begin a new term.

The court’s new conservative majority will be taking up several landmark cases — including a case in Mississippi limiting abortion rights.

Over the weekend, thousands gathering in cities all across the country including right here in Columbia protesting in favor of a woman’s right to choose when to start a family. There were also counter-demonstrators opposed to abortion.

ABC’s Ike Ejiochi is in Washington with the latest.